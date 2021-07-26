AWAY forest survival game 13 minutes of gameplay

AWAY is a unique survival game launching later this year that puts you center stage in your own nature documentary. Playing as a tiny sugar glider in a huge forest to explore and survive you “glide among the trees, fight dangerous predators, and explore beautiful environments as you embark on a high-flying journey to save your family“.

“Your adventures will take you across vast environments as you discover a vibrant world brimming with life. But beware of the dangers that lie ahead…Advance through the world and complete the main story, or explore off the beaten path and embark on side quests to uncover the hidden mysteries of this brave new world.

In the AWAY survival game you will have to hunt small prey, fight larger enemies, and use stealth and agility to sneak past apex predators unnoticed. See the world from a whole new perspective while playing as beetles, lizards, crabs, and more. These rare playable animals are hidden throughout AWAY’s environments — can you find them all?”

For more details on the unique AWAY survival game jump over to the Valve Steam games network where it is now available to add to your wish list in preparation for its launch later this year.

