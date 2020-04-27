Stranded Deep tips to survive the hostile island

Last week the highly anticipated Stranded Deep survival game launched on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, providing a game designed to test your survival skills. If you are having trouble surviving the harsh reality of the remote island, you will be pleased to know that Ben Massey Co-founder of game development studio Beam Team has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal a few tips and tricks to help you along your way.

“In the aftermath of a mysterious plane crash, you are Stranded Deep in the vast expanse of the Pacific Ocean. Alone and without any means to call for help, you must do what you can to survive… “

“You may be tempted to jump right into that crystal clear water and make your way to shore — don’t. Health, Hunger, Thirst, and Sunstroke; manage and monitor these vitals through an interactive survival watch. Starting out it is vital to avoid any interaction with these creatures. If you do get poisoned try to ride it out by keeping your thirst and hunger up, or at later levels craft an Antidote. Ironically, water is hard to come by in the Pacific Ocean; Drinking salt water from the ocean is worse than not drinking at all, so you will need to find a way to obtain fresh drinking water…

Make it your life goal to craft a Water Still. It works by using the sun’s heat to evaporate the condensation from leaves and into a small flask. Not many survivors know this, but you can use Palm Fronds instead of Fibrous Leaves to fill it up. Fibrous Leaves are very important to save to make Lashings — so instead use Palm Fronds when starting out. Another quick way to get water is by drinking Coconuts. But be warned: drinking too many will cause you to lose more water from your body than you put in, if you know what I mean….”

1. Don’t Lose Your Raft!

2. Check More Than The Time.

3. Avoid Being Poisoned

4. Water Is Life

5. Save, Save, Save!

6. Explore, Scavenge, Loot

7. Build A Home Away From Home

8. Dominate

Source : PlayStation

