Avatar The Way of Water new trailer released ahead of next months premier

James Cameron and team have released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel to the hugely popular Avatar film released over a decade ago back in 2009. The second CGI extravaganza Avatar The Way of Water continues the story from the first and will premiere in theatre screens worldwide next month and will be available to watch from December 16, 2022 onwards.

Avatar The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprise their roles from the original film, with Sigourney Weaver returning in a different role.

Avatar The Way of Water release date

Due to the popularity of the first movie it was announced shortly after its release but another four sequel movies in the franchise, planned to premier on December 16, 2022, December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028 if everything goes to plan. Check out the latest trailer embedded below to learn more about what you can expect from the next film in the franchise.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

“Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.”

