X8 APEX portable automatic tire inflator with 150psi quick inflation

If you need a powerful portable automatic tire inflator capable of providing up to 150 psi that is compatible with all tires and inflatables you may be interested in the new X8 APEX tire inflator launched via Kickstarter. With still 16 days remaining the project has raised over $70,000 thanks to over 750 backers. Offering a quick inflation mode and integrated visual display providing pressure and inflation data the portable tire inflator is equipped with a rechargeable 7800mAh battery and features a simple one click operation.

X8 APEX portable automatic tire inflator hits Kickstarter

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $79 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 53% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Meet X8 APEX, a powerful, compact, and versatile tire inflator that provides super-fast inflation anytime, anywhere! Our new generation makes tire inflation more effective and easier than ever. With 150 PSI and 5 preset modes, it satisfies all your inflation needs such as car tires, motorbikes, bicycles, recreational inflatables, and all kinds of sports balls. If it can be inflated, X8 APEX can do it!”

With the assumption that the X8 APEX crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the X8 APEX automatic tire inflator project review the promotional video below.

“Utilizing advanced technology, X8 APEX optimizes the inflation process by speeding it up 45% faster than before! Making tire inflation quick and easy. For example, a typical SUV tire can be fully inflated from 0 to 100% in less than 10 minutes! With a built-in 7,800mAh rechargeable high capacity Li-ion battery, X8 APEX has a stronger battery capacity that makes it more practical. Imagine one charge lasting for up to 300 days standby!”

“With a maximum of 150 PSI pressure, X8 APEX provides 5 smart modes for specialized inflation of different items such as car tires, motorbike tires, bike tires, balls and also includes one customized mode”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the automatic tire inflator, jump over to the official X8 APEX crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

