ONE Pro 150 PSI portable tire inflator

If you need a small compact portable tire inflator the ONE Pro created by the engineers at OAK & IRON might definitely be worth checking out as it features a unique digital display. 0-150 PSI system, 28 inch air hose and real-time pressure gauge. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 1000 backers with still 43 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 33% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Low-quality car accessory products can bring you a lot of trouble while you are on the road. Anxiety brings negative experiences when it comes to flat tire problems. OAK & IRON’s products are designed for every car owner to use safely and easily. The ONE series is the most advanced product series in the market, 3-minute inflation with its advanced motor make means the product is ready to pump your flat tire quickly, along with its digital screen that is easy to read and understand.”

Portable tire inflator

If the ONE Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the ONE Pro portable tire inflator project review the promotional video below.

“Are you worried that when you pull out an electric tire inflator from your car’s trunk during an emergency, it might have enough power to get the job done? OAK & IRON have your back. With 10,400 mAh power, it’s 2X times stronger than typical electric tire inflators on the market. Have trouble understanding the product’s operation steps? OAK & IRON can help. With the 3.2-inch ultra-large screen, you are able to see the indicators clearly on the screen, such as the Car, Motorcycle, Bike, Balloon, and Custom mode. There’s also real-time information, including tire pressure and battery life.”

“OAK & IRON products are well-designed with 12mm extra air space along with boosted cooling fans and a well-engineered heat dissipation system. Potable without DC/AC cables, just connect the air hose with your tire and let OAK & IRON do the work for you. Ordinary products typically come with sub-7-inch air hoses, which can cause a lot of noise when the product body is hitting the tire wheel hub. OAK & IRON offers two 28-inch long air hoses with both press-on and twist-on functions that make you easily put ONE/ONE Pro on the floor, no matter how you park your car.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable tire inflator, jump over to the official ONE Pro crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals