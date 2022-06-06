BleuAir compact portable 4500PSI air compressor

If you are in the market for a portable compact air compressor you may be interested in the BleuAir. Offering an output of 4500PSI or 30Mpa in a small full factor that can be powered by a 12 V car battery or 100-240V mains connections. The air compressor is perfect for a wide variety of different applications from filling your snorkelling air tanks to re-inflating your sports balls.

Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 400 backers with still 41 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $129 or £104 (depending on current exchange rates).

Portable air compressor

“For sports, camping, travel and outdoor fun, a high quality air compressor is a necessity. Don’t waste hours going to the gas station just to pump up your basketball, paintball and snorkeling air tanks, or struggle trying to manually inflate an air mattress while camping.

With BleuAir, all your inflation needs are solved in an instant. As an essential in-case-of-emergency item, buying an air compressor for your home is usually not cost-effective due to its limited usage, bulky size and high price. And although smaller air compressors are available, they are typically designed to be kept in places where they can be plugged into a home power source. When it comes to portable outdoor use, the power supply limitations, and lack of portability exclude them from consideration.”

If the BleuAir crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the BleuAir portable air compressor project watch the promotional video below.

“BleuAir is designed to meet all your indoor and outdoor inflatable needs in one small yet powerful device. It has improved portability and ergonomics so that it can be easily held in one hand, and has been specially designed to eliminate power limitations. With BleuAir’s compatibility with 12V car power supply, you can truly inflate anything, anywhere, at any time. In addition, BleuAir also has an integrated water separator to output water-free air, further expanding its versatility for recreational use.”

“BleuAir is an unprecedented air compressor that offers the best combination of portability and power. Built around a mighty 250W motor, BleuAir delivers reliable and steady airflow with pressures up to 4500 PSI/30Mpa, which is enough oomph to meet all of your inflation needs both indoors and out. Despite its small size, BleuAir provides 2 flexible options for power supply, a 100-240V household power supply and 12V car power supply, which further enhance the machine’s versatility and makes it convenient for any job you need to tackle.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable air compressor, jump over to the official BleuAir crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals