DriveMo MAX X 150 PSI wireless tire inflator

DriveMo MAX X is a new wireless portable tire inflator equipped with a large capacity 12,000mAh battery and touchscreen. The inflator can be used wirelessly or wired to your 12 V DC port and is equipped within auto shut-off feature and displays data on its touchscreen in an intuitive and clear manner. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $85 or £74 (depending on current exchange rates).

Capable of providing 150 PSI at 10.3 Bar the fast inflation system offers for different modes depending on the vehicle or item you are inflating whether it be a motorcycle, car, bike or sports accessory. Featuring a 7.4 inch touchscreen display you can easily adjust the required pressure and features a premium 550 DC copper brush motor and a 22-cylinder movement. “The upgraded motor extensively elevates the inflation speed by 50%, providing average 38 liters of airflow per minute. To pump up a 235/40R19” standard tire only takes around 6 minutes.”

“DriveMo Max X is a great companion for inflation at home, traveling, camping, riding or outdoor adventure. The extra-wide compatibility makes it possible to work for any types of cars, motocycles, bicycles, e-scooters, balls, and swimming rings. It frees you from staying close to a wall outlet, instead, all you have to do is switch on, connect the valve, select the mode, and waiting for the inflation to be completed.”

Portable tire inflator

Assuming that the DriveMo MAX X funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the DriveMo MAX X portable tire inflator project view the promotional video below.

“No efforts getting to understand how the product works. The 7.4-inch touch screen displays all data you may need throughout the way. Check the indicators clearly such as Car/Motorcycle/Bicycle/Ball mode, unit, pressure value, power supply mode, and remaining battery level.”

“The touch panel right below the display is perfectly integrated with the entire surface, making the overall design seamless, not only allows truly clear, straightforward reading, but enables seamless and intuitive touch controls. There’s also real-time tire pressure value so that you may get everything at a glance.”

Source : Kickstarter

