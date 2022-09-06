Raspberry Pi 400 laptop with 11.9-inch touchscreen LCD

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in building their very own laptop using the Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer combined with a small 11.9-inch touchscreen LCD might be interested in a new project created by Sasaki published to the Hackster.io website this week by Kamaluddin Khan. The project uses the fantastic Raspberry Pi 400 computer system which is integrated into its own keyboard. Removing the task of housing your computer in a case and combining both computer and keyboard into one slimline device.

The Raspberry Pi 400 features a quad-core 64-bit processor, 4GB of RAM, wireless networking, dual-display output, and 4K video playback, as well as a 40-pin GPIO header with specially designed thermals to keep your computer cool and silent while you’re hard at work.

Raspberry Pi laptop

“Making your own laptop computer is a great way to save money, and it’s easier than you might think. In this post, we’ll show you how to do it using a Raspberry Pi 400 and an 11.9-inch touchscreen LCD. First, you’ll need to assemble the parts. The Raspberry Pi 400 is the brains of the operation, while the touch screen LCD provides the display. You’ll also need a keyboard, mouse, and power supply for the Raspberry Pi 400.”

“Sasaki provided full instructions to build this cool-looking Raspberry Pi laptop. Once you have all the parts, it’s time to start assembling the laptop process step-by-step. This is a great project for anyone who wants to learn more about computer programming or electronics, and it can also be a fun and useful tool for students or business professionals.”

For full instructions on how to build your very own Raspberry Pi laptop with touchscreen LCD display jump over to the Switch Science website by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io : Switch Science

