NOBAone electric convertible urban and off-road motorcycle

NOBAone is a new electric motorcycle launched via Kickstarter hoping to raise the required funds to make the jump from concept into production. With still 35 days to go the campaign is almost 50% funded and has been designed by a team of engineers based in Białystok, Poland.

NOBAone electric motorcycle

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $6889 or £5103 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Motorcycles have fascinated me since I can remember. I quickly discovered the world of off-road, already in elementary school I understood the importance of torque, suspension and good tires. I spent all my pocket money and casual earnings on equipment, repairs and improvements. The first thing that fascinated me was the fact that with an electric motorcycle you can legally ride in the woods, at least in my country riding a combustion motorcycle in the woods is forbidden. The power that an electric motor produces is not inferior to that of an internal combustion engine and is, unlike internal combustion engines, fully available from the first second, and that was just the beginning.”

With the assumption that the NOBAone crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the NOBAone electric motorcycle project review the promotional video below.

“Silentenduro needs no fluids, gasoline, lubricants, gaskets or filters. I’ll admit that cleaning the air filter after every forest frenzy used to drive me crazy. The whole construction is practically maintenance free and trouble free because of its simplicity.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the electric motorcycle, jump over to the official NOBAone crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

