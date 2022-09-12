Cor smart pump for kite board sails to tires

If you are searching for a reliable, rugged and well engineered smart pump that can be used for a wide variety of different applications from kite board sails to balls in might be worth your while checking out the Cor smart pump. Offering 0 to 15 psi the portable pump is perfect for paddle boards and pumping your vehicles tires.

The pocket sized, lightweight smart pump offers fast inflation and single button activation and is both sand and water IP 55 certified. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates).

“COR Pump – The Action Inflator for Kite Surfers features sophisticated air inflation, pressure processing, and hardware, as well as a set of ground-breaking technology. You can swiftly and conveniently inflate your kite with the COR Pump while keeping your hands on the handlebars or ski poles and your eyes on the surrounding area.

Kite inflation is made genuinely simple by COR Pump. Your kite surfing baggage should be lighter. COR Pump is lighter than a bottle of water at approximately 350g(12.3oz). You may place it in your pocket or backpack thanks to its convenient size when not in use. It is your favorite kitesurfing companion.”

Smart pump

Assuming that the Cor funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Cor smart pump project view the promotional video below.

“COR Pump is support with all your inflatable products. With different adapter you only need to connect to the universal hose and here you go to inflate your product. With its small size, the COR Pump can quickly achieve 400L/min of inflation airflow and up to 15 psi (105 kpa) of inflation pressure by utilizing the innovative Air Booster technology for improved construction and air ducts.”

“It’s simple: pack your COR Pump and get going. It’s straightforward to use, like your buddy, even on a solitary adventure. You receive pressure messages from COR on your battery level, pumping success, when the psi range is exceeded, kite air leak issues, and more.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the smart pump, jump over to the official Cor crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

