New AIRROBO robot vacuum cleaners provide 45 days of hands-free cleaning

AIRROBO has this week introduced two new robot vacuum cleaners in the form of the AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T10+ and the AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T9. The AIRROBO T10+, which is an intelligent and multifunctional flagship model in T-Series and has been designed to provide users with up to 45 days of hands-free cleaning.

The AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T10 is capable of switching between vacuuming and mopping mode seamlessly and intelligently depending on the surface it is cleaning. The AIRROBO T9 is equipped with a leading LiDAR technology and strong suction power providing an automatic vacuum cleaning service that can be controlled to fit around your schedule.

“In contrast to the daily garbage tossing which is time-consuming and a potential air pollution source, the AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T10+ comes equipped with automatic dirt disposal charging base, which empties the robot’s dustbin at 26KPa high suction level with over 98% efficiency. After it cleans, the 3.3L allergy-friendly disposable dust bag in the base stores dirt and dust for up to 45 days, which saves time and energy for those who are busy living or enjoying life every single day.”

AIRROBO robot vacuum cleaners automatically empties

The USLAM Air 5.0 technology from UBTECH Robotics, provides an algorithm that empowers the T10+ and T9 to robot cleaners to identify and avoid objects around your home while still following its cleaning route simultaneously, whatever may be on the floor in its path.

“USLAM Air 5.0, derived from UBTECH Robotics, is the algorithm that empowers T10+ and T9 to spot and avoid objects while setting up map and cleaning route in its path simultaneously, which makes the robot maneuver and respond like a human. In practical applications, USLAM Air 5.0 enables high quality mapping in large and small home scenarios, multi-sensor millimetre-level high-precision positioning, dynamic path planning and all-round autonomous obstacle avoidance.”

For more details on the auto cleaning robot vacuum cleaner jump over to the official product page by following the link below.

Source : AIRROBO

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals