Most of us not thrilled to have to clean our Windows unavailable but help is at hand in the form of the HUTT W8 window cleaning robot which is equipped with a number of unique features to help you keep your Windows sparkling clean. Equipped with dual spray variable frequency technology the window cleaning robot features an 80ml water tank together with a system capable of generating 3800pa of section.

The window cleaning robot is also equipped with intelligent path planning and real-time voice prompts to help you understand at what stage the cleaning process is. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project already has over 100 backers with still 17 days remaining.

Window cleaning robot

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $347 or £289 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Solve your window cleaning issues with the most powerful and intelligent window cleaning robot in the market. The HUTT W8 features an innovative Dual Water Spray system. With an 80ml visible water tank, the robot guarantees a high level of wet cleaning performance. It uses the maximum 3800pa suction power and has diversified cleaning modes for real-time voice prompts. It comes with Variable Frequency and allows it to detect edges and obstacles around them using high-precision sensors.”

If the HUTT W8 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the HUTT W8 window cleaning robot project play the promotional video below.

“The innovative Dual Water Spray system work together to provide high efficient thorough cleaning performance and allows you to clean your window with water solution or dry cleaning methods in just one pass. Wet-wiping each line of the path more efficiently and thoroughly without having to make an u-turn. Monitor the water level anytime with the visible design. Clean as large as 35㎡ of the surface with only one filling. The HUTTHINK self-developed variable frequency algorithm will provide different suction power to different stains automatically”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the window cleaning robot, jump over to the official HUTT W8 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals