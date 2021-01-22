AVA Robot automated camera controller can be your personal camera assistant

Videographers, bloggers and photographers searching for a way to streamline their workflow, may be interested in a new automated videoing assistant created by Paul Jessop. The camera controller features 9 speeds and can complete a full rotation in less than 2.5 seconds. making it powerful enough to follow and record the quickest and most demanding of sports environments or demonstrations. The camera controller can be combined with any smartphone or tablet application if an attachment module called ‘EyeSite’ is added to it.

“Manual movement of AVA via a remote and an Apple Watch App is also possible. Footage from the device (if using the AVA App) can also be streamed live to an Apple Watch App in either auto tracking or manual movement modes.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $81 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the AVA Robot campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the AVA Robot automated camera controller project play the promotional video below.

“We’ve called the product AVA. It’s the Automated Videoing Assistant and we hope it will be in homes and in the hands of sport players, coaches and general use enthusiasts all around the world, with your help.”

“It was created and designed to assist in the sports environment, to record players on the move who might not otherwise be able to capture their performance. It will be an essential tool in enabling sports players to play back their recordings, for personal use or to share with others, perhaps for the purposes of online coaching. Whilst it was created before the Pandemic, a robotic videographer filming you doing your thing, sports or otherwise, is well suited to the requirements of social distancing. This will be a perfect companion for anyone who wants to record themselves on the move and need not be limited to the sports arena. Why not record and capture those special family moments..don’t be the cameraman. “

“The founder of the project, Paul Jessop was interviewed by Google Senior Developer Advocate – Jason Mayes, who interviewed Paul for Google’s Tensorflow Channel ‘Show & Tell’ show that showcases demos of projects that push the boundaries of machine learning in Tensorflow.js”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the automated camera controller, jump over to the official AVA Robot crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals