Audi Urbansphere Concept car unveiled

Audi has unveiled a new concept car, the Audi Urbansphere Concept, the car has been designed from the inside out.

The car is designed to be used in traffic of Chinese megacities and it features the largest interior of any Audi vehicle so far.

The development process took place in close collaboration between Audi’s design studios in Beijing and its headquarters in Ingolstadt. For the first time, potential customers in China also took part, contributing their own desires and experiences to the development process (known as “co-creation”).

The result of this process can be seen in the Audi urbansphere concept, above all in the interior. As such, the spacious automobile acts as a lounge on wheels and mobile office – the vehicle serves as a third living space during the hours spent in traffic. To this end, the Audi urbansphere combines the luxury of complete privacy with a comprehensive range of high-tech features on board, even during the daily rush hour. Level 4 automated driving technology transforms the interior without a steering wheel, pedals, or displays into a mobile interactive space that opens up to the offerings of a comprehensive digital ecosystem.

