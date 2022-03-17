Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept unveiled

Audi has unveiled a new concept car, the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept, this car gives us an idea on what the next-generation Audi A6 will look like.

The A6 Avant e-tron concept is an electric vehicle and it comes with a range of 435 miles, it can be charged to a range of 300 km or 186 miles in just 10 minutes.

Like the Audi A6 e-tron concept that was exhibited in 2021, the A6 Avant also has an exclusively electric drive system based on the forward-looking PPE platform, developed under Audi’s leadership. At the same time, it represents a new design concept with the same dimensions as the A6 Sportback e-tron. At 4,960mm (16.3 ft.) long, 1,960mm (6.4 ft.) wide, and 1,440mm (4.7 ft.) tall, its proportions put it in the luxury class. Its lines are a consistent development in Audi’s contemporary formal language. Significant elements like the closed Singleframe and the continuous strip of lights in the rear emphasize its kinship with the other electrically powered Audis in the e-tron fleet.

“With the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept, we are offering a completely tangible look at future production models on our new PPE technology platform,” says Audi Board Member for Technical Development Oliver Hoffmann. “We’re not just electrifying the Avant’s successful 45-year history. What we want most of all is to use technical skills to add an exclamation point. In particular, this includes powerful 800-volt technology, 270 kW of charging capacity, and a WLTP range of up to 700 kilometres (435 miles).”

