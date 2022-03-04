Audi Q4 e-tron gets faster charging

Audi has announced that it’s Audi Q4 e-tron is getting faster charging and it is also bringing some new features and changes to new models.

Some of the models with larger batteries will now charge faster, this will reduce charging times on a range of models.

The powerful models of the Audi Q4 e-tron series are starting the year with faster-charging speeds. This will benefit models with the large battery that provides 76.6 kWh of net energy (82 kWh gross) – that is, the Audi Q4 40 e-tron*, and Audi Q4 50 e-tron quattro* models as well as the associated Sportback versions. All new versions of these cars now have a recharging capacity of 135 kW of power. The ideal five to 80 percent charge time is reduced for the Q4 40 e-tron* and the Q4 Sportback 40 e-tron from 38 to 29 minutes, and the Q4 50 e-tron quattro* and Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron quattro* models from 38 to 36 minutes.

These new vehicle improvements rely on optimized software for the battery’s thermal management and control systems. All models retain local C0 2 -free driving, long-distance ranges, and convenient charging at some 320,000 charging points in 26 European countries with the optional e-tron Charging Service.

“Since its introduction to the UK market nine months ago, the Q4 e-tron family has been a runaway success and helped accelerate our electrification plans,” commented Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “Customer feedback has been incredible and in the pursuit to deliver the best possible product we’re introducing a significant technology and software upgrade to new Q4 e-trons that will cement the model’s position at the top of the compact EV segment.”

You can find out more details about the changes coming to the Audi Q4 e-tron over at Audi’s website at the link below.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals