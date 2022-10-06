Audi TT RS Coupe iconic edition unveiled

Audi is launching a new limited edition version of their TT, the Audi TT RS Coupe iconic edition and the car will cost £87,650 on the road in the UK.

There will be just 100 units of the car made in Europe and only 11 of these are coming to the UK, it gerts a rnage of upgrades over the standard car.

The special edition Audi TT RS Coupé iconic edition confidently meets the high expectations set by its aesthetics. The RS-specific Nardo Grey finish sets the right tone for the exclusive and athletic demands of the special model. This elegant shade of grey was named after the legendary Italian race track, Pista di Nardó, where Audi RS models also rack up their first test kilometres. As one of the most popular individual finishes with customers, it ensures an optimal first impression.

The stylish feel is further enhanced by standard Matrix LED lights and the glossy black grille with a matte black single-frame, which clearly emphasizes the quattro lettering in a matte titanium look. The RS model also confidently wears side skirts in glossy black, along with the Audi rings, the TT RS model designation on the front and rear, as well as the casings of the exterior mirrors. The unique 20-inch glossy black alloy wheels with a seven-arm design and matching black brake calipers continue the design language down to the last detail. Partially frosted rear triangular windows with the exclusive “iconic edition” lettering complete the striking dark look of the coupé right down to the rear and the standard OLED rear lights.

You can find out more information about the new Audi TT RS Coupe iconic edition over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi



