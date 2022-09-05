Audi RS Q e-tron E2 unveiled

Audi has unveiled their new Audi RS Q e-tron E2, the car is designed to be more aerodynamic and also lighter than the previous model.

This new model will take part in the 2022 Morocco Rally and the 2023 Dakar Rally, you can find out more details about the car below.

“The Audi RS Q e-tron E2 does not adopt a single body part from its predecessor,” says Axel Löffler, Chief Designer of the RS Q e-tron. In order to comply with the prescribed interior dimensions, the cockpit, which was previously narrowly recessed towards the roof, is now significantly wider. The front and rear hoods have also been redesigned. “We are now doing away with the underflow of the rear hood to the left and right of the B-pillars. In conjunction with modified lay-ups, i.e. optimized fabric layers of the composite materials, this solution reduces weight,” says Löffler. The T1U prototypes will have to weigh 2,100 instead of 2,000 kilograms in the future. Given that the first generation of the RS Q e-tron was overweight, it was still necessary to save several dozen kilograms. This is accompanied by the lowering of the vehicle’s center of gravity.

You can find out more details about the new Audi RS Q e-tron E2 over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi

