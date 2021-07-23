Audi RS Q e-tron unveiled for 2022 Dakar Rally

Audi has unveiled their new Audi RS Q e-tron which is designed to compete in the 2022 Dakar Rally and the car will compete in daily stages of up to 800 kilometers.

The Audi RS Q e-tron comes with a 2.0 TFSI engine and of course an electric drivetrain, the petrol engine is designed to recharge the electric batteries which will give the car an extended range. This is because there are no charging facilities for the car in the desert.

The characteristics of the Dakar Rally present the engineers with special challenges. The marathon event lasts two weeks and the daily stages are up to 800 kilometers in length. “That’s a very long distance,” says Andreas Roos, responsible for the Dakar project at Audi Sport. “What we are trying to do has never been done before. This is the ultimate challenge for an electric drivetrain.”

Because there are no charging opportunities in the desert, Audi has chosen an innovative charging concept: On board of the Audi RS Q e-tron, there is the highly efficient TFSI engine from the DTM. It is part of an energy converter that charges the high-voltage battery while driving. Since the combustion engine is operated in the particularly efficient range of between 4,500 and 6,000 rpm, the specific consumption is well below 200 grams per kWh.

