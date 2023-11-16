Audi TT Roadster Final edition unveiled

Audi has unveiled a special edition of its TT in the USA, the Audi TT Roadster Final edition, and the car will be limited to just 50 units. It comes with a range of exclusive features including Goodwood Green pearl effect paint, Audi Magnetic Ride, extended leather, a range of carbon fiber inlays, and 20×9 10-Y-Spoke design alloy wheels.

The TT Final edition is available only as a Roadster and comes finished in Audi exclusive Goodwood Green pearl effect paint, which was offered as a series production color for the first generation TT Roadster. Platinum gray matte exterior bumper trim and side trim elements are integrated with the S line exterior, which is offered for the first time on the third generation TT Roadster, and comes equipped without S line badging for increased exclusivity. Complementing the gray accents of the S line exterior is a gray convertible top. The gray color soft-top was only previously used on the 2019 TT Roadster 20th Anniversary edition, and features an electrohydraulic drive system that can raise and lower the roof in just 10 seconds while the vehicle is driving at speeds of up to 31 mph.

Inside, the TT Final edition is finished in Palomino Brown leather, which nods to the first generation’s iconic baseball stitch leather. When paired with the Audi exclusive Goodwood Green exterior, it creates a timeless combination and is a tribute to the first generation TT Roadster. Furthermore, the TT Final edition comes standard with an extended leather package, which finishes the door armrests and center console in the same Palomino Brown leather and stitching, as well as black leather covering the airbag cap and instrument cluster hood. Audi exclusive Palomino Brown stitching was added to the steering wheel and gear selector boot, and the floor mats are trimmed with Palomino Brown leather piping and stitching to complete the look of the interior.

You can find out more details about the Audi TT Roadster Final edition over at Audi at the link below, this will be one of the last models of the TT produced as this is the final year of production of the Audi TT.

Source Audi



