Audi TT, Q3 and RS Q3 offered with new matte colors

Vehicle wraps have become massively popular and car manufacturers have released matte paint which looks similar to wraps, Audi is now doing this one in some of its models including the Audi TT, TTS, TT RS, Audi Q3, and RS Q3.

The company is offering a range of matte paint colors for the models listed above, this type of paint was only previously available on their top models. The new colors include Python Yellow for the TT RS, Dew Silber for the RS Q3 and Daytona Gray and Florett Silver.

The demand for dramatic car paint finishes is on the rise – individuality, sportiness, and value are being coveted more and more. A matte finish highlights the silhouette of a vehicle, brings its sublime design and sporty elegance to the forefront, and gives the vehicle an extra special note. “Design remains the top reason for purchasing an Audi. And the color of the vehicle is extremely important, as it’s an expression of a driver’s personality,” says Susan Nolte, responsible for exterior colors within the Product Marketing Special Equipment team at Audi. However, before a new exterior color can be ordered for an Audi, a number of different processes have to have taken place.

You can find out more information about these new matte paint colors for the Audi TT, TTS, TT RS, Audi Q3, and RS Q3 models at the link below.

Source Audi

