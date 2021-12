Audi S1 E-tron Quattro Hoonitron unveiled

Audi and Ken Block have unveiled the Audi S1 E-tron Quattro Hoonitron and the car takes its inspiration from the Audi Sport quattro S1 which was used in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event.

The new Audi S1 E-tron Quattro Hoonitron is a fully electric vehicle and it has been developed in partnership with American drift artists Ken Block.

“The S1 Hoonitron combines a lot of what Audi was already famous for in the nineteen-eighties,” says Ken Block, whose enthusiasm for Audi’s rally cars was sparked at an early age. “For instance, the car’s spectacular aerodynamics have now been translated into a totally modern form. I think it’s cool that the Audi designers have been inspired by their own past and uniquely transferred the car’s technologies and appearance into the present.”

Two electric motors, all-wheel drive, power galore, a carbon fiber chassis, and the full safety standards as prescribed by motorsport’s top governing body, the FIA – these are merely the S1 Hoonitron’s statistics. In November, the driver got to know the car for the first time. “Audi gave me the opportunity to test it for a few days in Germany,” says Ken Block. “I’m familiar with a wide variety of cars using internal combustion engines and transmissions, but there were a lot of new things for me to learn here. Spinning into a donut at 150 km/h directly from standstill – just using my right foot – is an all-new experience for me. Our work was focused on getting the car and I used to each other. My thanks go to the whole Audi Sport squad for their outstanding teamwork.”

You can find out more details about the new Audi S1 E-tron Quattro Hoonitron over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi

