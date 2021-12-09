Audi TT RS Heritage Edition unveiled in the USA

Audi is launching a new special edition version of their TT RS in the USA, the Audi TT RS Heritage Edition.

2022 will be the last year that the TT RS is available in the USA and this is why the new Audi TT RS Heritage is being launched.

Today, Audi of America announces a limited offering of 50 special units of the 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage that combines the power of the emotive Audi five-cylinder engine heritage along with the storied paint colors that once adorned the Audi Ur-quattro. While still available outside of the U.S., the 2022 Audi TT RS Heritage Edition signals the appropriate farewell to the remarkable high-performance coupe following the 2022 model year. The TT and TTS models will continue to be available in international markets and in the U.S. market.

For the 2022 model year, a limited number of just 50 highly collectible TT RS models will be available with the Heritage Edition nomenclature that blends five different exterior paints of the past that celebrate the heritage of the Audi Ur-quattro. The legendary Ur-quattro was powered by the storied Audi five-cylinder engine of its time with the modern version supporting the high performance Audi TT RS today. The limited TT RS Heritage is available in five different color combinations, listed below in the five-cylinder firing order, and is limited to only 10 units of each.

