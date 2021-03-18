Audi TTRS Coupe, RS Avant, RS 5 and RS Avant get Audi Sport Nogaro Editions

Audi has announced that it is launching some new Audi Sport Nogaro Editions for the TT RS Coupé, RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Coupé and Sportback and RS 6 Avant.

The new Audi Sport Nogaro Editions come with a range of enhancements include exterior and interior upgrades and and an Audi Sport exhaust and Bang & Olfusen audio.

Nogaro Blue, named after a French race circuit with Grand Prix pedigree, has become something of a hallmark of Audi Sport. To acknowledge its place in the high performance division‘s colourful history the evocative hue forms the basis of new Audi Sport Nogaro Edition versions of the RS 4 Avant, RS 5 Coupé, RS 5 Sportback, RS 6 Avant and TT RS Coupé. Limited to just 25 UK specification examples apiece, and priced from £67,765 OTR, the very special editions feature an exclusive and exceptionally comprehensive fixed specification, and are now available in the UK for Audi devotees who are sufficiently quick off the mark.

“The Avant RS 2 established the concept of the very high performance estate that remains incredibly popular with Audi Sport customers to this day, and that vivid Nogaro Blue paint finish certainly helped the new genre make an impact,“ commented Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “Here, it has the same effect on five already truly exceptional descendants of that original car, which also gain a particularly impressive specification as part of the Nogaro Edition upgrade. For a lucky few, they offer awe-inspiring Audi Sport pace in an even more desirable and exclusive package.“

Pricing for the cars starts at £67,765 for the TT RS, £80,840 for the RS Avant, £85,305 for the RS 5 and £115,240 for the RS 6. You can find out more details about the special edition Audi RS models at the link below.

Source Audi

