Audi TT celebrate 25 years

The Audi TT is 25 years and 2023 is the final year of production for the TT, we are expecting to see the car in the future, although the next model will be an electric vehicle and it may launch under a different name.

Audi has been celebrating 25 years of the TT on the Isle of Man, the took the first generation TT along with the TTS Roadster Final Edition and TT RS Iconic Edition for a final photo shoot.

“The TT was such a pivotal model for Audi back in the Nineties, and we’re still basking in its afterglow almost three decades after the original concept car became an overnight sensation,” says Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “It was one of the key catalysts behind the incredible transformation our brand has undergone over the past quarter of a century, and in this special anniversary year its history and legacy richly deserve celebration.”

Throughout its colourful life, the TT has been a particular favourite of performance car devotees in the UK, which has consistently ranked as one of its biggest markets. Overall, across the three generations, and factoring in every variant including S and RS, a total of just over 157,000 examples found homes here.

You can find out more information about the Audi TT over at Audi’s website at the link below, the car has been iconic over the last 25 years and we are looking forward to seeing its replacement.

Source Audi



