Audi TT Final Edition unveiled, celebrates 25 years of the TT

Audi is celebrating 25 years of their TT with the launch of the last version of the car, the Audi TT Final Edition.

Audi will stop production of their TT with the Audi TT Final Edition and prices for the car start at £41,910 for the coupe and £43,660 for the convertible, the first deliveries will start in March.

Designed to sit towards the top of the TT’s specification range, the Final Edition is highly-specified and features exclusive design touches and enhanced customer value thanks to the increased level of standard equipment.

The Final Edition is marked out by the black styling pack with black Audi rings and badging, black door mirrors, black tailpipes and a fixed rear spoiler also finished in black. Roadster models also benefit from rollover bars and wind diffuser finished in black. Privacy glass (coupé only) and red brake calipers housed behind 20-inch 5-spoke Y-style, matt grey diamond cut alloy wheels complete the exterior upgrade. TT S Final Editions ride on Audi Sport 7-spoke rotor, anthracite black alloys with gloss turned finish. Buyers have the choice between Tango Red, Glacier White and Chronos Grey metallic paint as standard.

You can find out more information about the new Audi TT Final model over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi

