Audi RS Q e-tron EV wins Dakar Rally

Audi has revealed that its Audi RS Q e-tron EV has won the Dakar Rally, the car ended the 7,900 kilometres with a lead of 1 hour and 20 minutes ahead of the other competitors, this is the first time a low-emission EV has won the rally.

“Congratulations to Team Audi Sport on winning the Dakar Rally,” said Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG. “Audi has once again set a milestone in motorsport. Winning the world’s toughest desert rally with an electrified drive is a visible ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ and points the way to our electric future.” The Audi RS Q e-tron has electric all-wheel drive. The energy supply is ensured by a high-voltage battery and an energy converter that runs on residual fuel-based reFuel, thus saving 60 per cent of CO 2 emissions compared to conventional fuels.

“With our revolutionary electrified drive, we have overcome one of the biggest challenges in motorsport after just three years. We are thus continuing a long series of pioneering achievements that have always characterized Audi in four decades of motorsport. I would like to thank the entire team for this outstanding performance in a particularly tough edition of the Dakar Rally,” says Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, Technical Development. At the Dakar Rally, Audi was up against the two brands Toyota and Ford as well as the experienced opponents from Prodrive, who proved to be tough challengers.

You can find out more details about Audi’s win at the Dakar Rally with their Audi RS Q e-tron EV over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals