Audi RS 4 Avant competition starts at £84,600

Audi has revealed that they are launching a limited edition RS4 in the UK, the Audi RS 4 Avant competition and the car starts at £84,600 on the road.

There will be just 75 cars available and it is designed to be a track-focused version of the RS4, it comes with a top speed of 180 miles per hour.

RS Sport Suspension Pro (coilover suspension) is an exclusive feature of the new RS 4 Avant Competition. Designed to maximise handling performance without compromising everyday usability, the coilover suspension is manually adjustable across a broad range, enabling the driver to prioritise comfort or agility as required. The Competition model sits 10mm lower than a standard RS 4 Avant, and its ride height can be reduced by a further 10mm by the driver if required. A higher spring rate, three-way adjustable dampers, and stiffer anti-roll bars guarantee exceptional precision, composure and control.

The potent biturbo 2.9-litre V6 develops 450 PS and 600Nm of torque from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm. Further improvements have been made to the updated software in the transmission control unit, resulting in shorter shift times and enhanced acceleration; the Audi RS 4 Avant Competition can sprint from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds, an improvement of 0.2 seconds over the standard model. The top speed has also increased to 180mph, making it the fastest RS 4 Avant in the model range.

The Audi RS 4 Avant competition gets a wide range of upgrades over the standard RS4, this includes RS sports exhaust system plus, dynamic steering and Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres and more.

