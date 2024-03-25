Audi Q2 and SQ2 gets new Audi virtual cockpit

Audi has announced that all of its Audi Q2 and SQ2 models will now come with the Audi Virtual Cockpit as standard, these models will now come with the latest Audi infotainment system and will feature an 8.8-inch touchscreen as the central control unit.
You can find out more information about the updated Audi Q2 and SQ2 over at the Audi website at the link below, the Audi Q2 starts at €28,600 and the Audi SQ2 starts at €50,500 in Europe.
Source Audi
