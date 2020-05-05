Audi is extending its new car warranty and extended warranty due to Covid-19

Audi has announced that it is extending its new car warranty and extended warranty due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The company has said that this applies to any cars produced in Europe, Brazil, Mexico or India who’s warranty expires between the 1st of March 2020 and the 31st of May 2020. These warranties will be extended until the 31st of August 2020.

We are reaching out to our customers in these trying times and are enabling more flexibility in order to organize visits to Audi dealerships”, says Horst Hanschur, Vice President Retail Business Development and Customer Services. “Many of our dealer partners worldwide are still closed or just in the process of opening their doors again. We are therefore making adjustments in a number of areas in order to ensure our customers still have a premium experience with the Audi brand, as well as to ensure the future of our dealerships.”

The mileage restriction of the Audi extended warranty remains unchanged with respect to the warranty extension. If mileage restrictions for new car warranties have been issued in a market, then these also remain unchanged. In the case of an overlap between the extension of the new car warranty and the start of the Audi extended warranty, the start of the extended warranty will be postponed for three months free of charge.

So basically anyone who’s warranty was due to expire between the 1st of March and the 31st of May will get an extra three month coverage, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Audi

