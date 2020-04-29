Audi A6 Avant TFSI e Quattro plug in hybrid estate unveiled

Audi has announced a new plug in hybrid version of its A6, the Audi A6 Avant TFSI e Quattro estate and it comes with a 2.0 TFSI Quattro engine which produces a combined 367 PS.

The Audi A6 Avant TFSI e Quattro has an all electric range of 51 km or 31.7 miles and it can hit 62 miles per hour in just 5.7 second, it ha a top speed of 155.3 miles per hour.

Audi is now also offering its successful full-size station wagon A6 Avant as a plug-in hybrid: The new A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro has a system output of 270 kW (367 PS) (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 2.1–1.9 (112.0–123.8); combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km*: 18.1–17.6; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km* (g/mi): 48–44 (77.2–70.8)). Its drive concept combines a 2.0 TFSI engine with 185 kW (252 PS) of output and 370 Nm (272.9 lb-ft) of torque with a powerful electric motor. The permanently excited synchronous machine has a peak output of 105 kW and a peak torque of 350 Nm (258.1 lb-ft). Together with the separating clutch, it is integrated into a seven-speed S tronic, which uses ultra technology to transfer the drive torque to a quattro drivetrain. The Audi A6 Avant PHEV thus has an efficient and permanently available all-wheel drive for an equally high level of traction and dynamic handling. The system torque already reaches its maximum of 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft) at a speed of 1,250 rpm.

You can find out more information about the new Audi A6 Avant TFSI e Quattro over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi

