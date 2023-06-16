Atlas Fallen gameplay trailer released

The world of gaming is abuzz with the release of the Gameplay Overview Trailer for the forthcoming action-RPG, Atlas Fallen. This epic fantasy game, brought to life by Focus Entertainment’s Deck 13 Interactive studio, has unveiled a closer look at its immersive gameplay and enchanting environments. For those interested in getting a head start, the game is set to be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC from August 10, with pre-orders now open on all platforms.

To help you better understand what lies ahead in Atlas Fallen, let’s delve into the heart of its gameplay. The player embarks on an adventurous journey in a vast world covered in sand, taking on the role of a valiant hero determined to defy the despotic Sun God Thelos. As you traverse the desolate landscapes, you come face-to-face with the Wraiths, divine beings created by Thelos, who pose a menacing presence.

Atlas Fallen gameplay

Equipped with the Gauntlet, a magical artifact, you are bestowed with a spectrum of remarkable abilities. This tool enables you to soar over the sandy terrain and use shape-shifting weapons. The flexibility of this game shines through as it allows players to tailor their approach to confront each Wraith uniquely.

As an added layer of complexity, Atlas Fallen features 151 Essence Stones dispersed throughout the game’s world. Collecting these stones empowers your character with varied attacks and effects, permitting a level of customization to your build that aligns with your gaming style and counteracts the Wraiths’ strengths and weaknesses. As you keep refining your skills and testing different synergies and combos, you’ll find that Atlas Fallen provides a distinct combat experience that’s sure to engage players.

Limited Edition Pre-Order Details

For those seeking an even more enriched gaming experience, Atlas Fallen has unveiled its Limited Edition, now available for pre-orders. Here’s what you can look forward to in this exclusive package:

Your chosen game platform (Physical copies for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X; Steam Code for PC)

An official game Steelbook

A themed metal poster

The Ruin Rising Pack DLC

Be sure to grab this special edition while stocks last!

Embrace the Role of the Hero

Atlas Fallen invites you to rise against oppression and free humanity from the corrupt Sun God Thelos. The game is slated for release on August 10 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and pre-orders are available on all platforms. If you are wondering how to further enhance your gameplay, note that digital pre-orders and retail purchases include the Ruin Rising Pack DLC, offering exclusive cosmetic items and combat abilities to bolster your in-game presence.

Atlas Fallen’s gameplay trailer provides a tantalizing glimpse into the immersive world of this action-RPG. Get ready to step into the shoes of the hero and prepare for an unforgettable journey.

Source: Focus Entertainment



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals