Star Wars Outlaws open world adventure launching next year

Ubisoft has released the first trailer for a new open world adventure game set in the Star Wars universe. Star Wars Outlaws is currently under development and will be officially launching sometime during 2024. It is the first Star Wars game set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi says Ubisoft although not much more has been revealed about the new adventure game as yet. But as sooner small information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Star Wars Outlaws

“Watch the World Premiere trailer of Star Wars Outlaws. Introducing scoundrel Kay Vess in the first-ever open world Star Wars game. Coming 2024.”

“Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events ofThe Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.”

