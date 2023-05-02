Star Wars Jedi Survivor PC “Worst Triple-A PC Port of 2023”

If like us you have been patiently waiting for the team over at Digital Foundry to post a review of the problematic launch of the new Star Wars Jedi Survivor PC game which is also available to play on Xbox and PlayStation. You will be pleased to know Digital Foundry has carried out plenty of analysis of the issues and problems plaguing the game on PC at launch. Seems like it is time to save your cash until EA can be bothered to sort out its code.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor PC

“Plagued with shader compilation stutter, traversal stutter, nonsensical CPU limitations, an impenetrable settings menu with little utility, a terrible FSR2 implementation, no DLSS or XeSS… virtually everything that could go wrong with a PC port is present and correct in this awful release. The tragedy is that the game looks great, but the quality of the code here is unacceptable.”

“Star Wars Jedi Survivor is far from a perfect release, but its tech issues are far less intrusive on PlayStation 5 than they are on PC. Here’s an initial look at the PS5 game, along with analysis of the resolution and performance modes, plus frame-rate testing. This is a game with so much to commend it, but we’d hope that Respawn isn’t finished on improving performance.”

