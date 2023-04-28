It seems that EA will need to roll out a few patches and updates to its new Star Wars Jedi Survivor game for PC users as reports are coming in that the game is currently suffering from CPU and GPU optimization issues. As you can see in the video below these issues were apparent before the game was officially launched but now the game is out in the wild EA have said they are working on fixes for the game.

The PC version of Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been documented using up to 18 GB of VRAM at a resolution of 1440p. “Gamestar was running the game on AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 32 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, and it was not able to maintain 50 FPS at 1440p, let alone 4K/UHD resolution” says GFreeman on the Tech Power Up website.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor PC issues

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and we have been able to play the test version for a few days now. However, it still causes us big problems, especially on the PC. But even the consoles cannot consistently convince in terms of performance. But while there will be no further update on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S after the already installed Day Zero patch until the release, there is at least a little hope on the PC. Even if we are unfortunately still very skeptical at the moment. We explain why in the video for the test version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.” – Translated using Google Translate from YouTuber GameStar

“Star Wars Jedi Survivor PC reviews are out, and they point to a fun game with crippling performance issues on PC. Gameplay benchmark footage as well as written reviews complain of massive VRAM usage and heavy CPU bottlenecking on fairly powerful hardware. “

