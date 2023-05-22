A Plague Tale Requiem PS5 vs Xbox Series X 60fps tested

This month a new patch has been released for the Plague Tale Requiem game enabling players on both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 to enjoy gameplay in 60 frames per second. When the game originally launched last year due to the graphics and huge increase in the horde of rats included in the game to from 5,000 to 300,000 the development teams at Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio needed to restrict frames to just 30 fps.

The latest patch has improved gameplay and has been tested by the team over at Digital Foundry providing an insight into what you can expect from the performance once you are installed patch 1.5. Check out the video below to see a performance comparison putting the PS5 vs Xbox.

“Out now on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC and the Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch, the game’s new patch brings a Performance Mode that includes the 60 frames per second option for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as additional options to optimize the graphical performance on PC. Watch the Accolades Trailer now for a flash of A Plague Tale: Requiem’s achievements and continued efforts to improve the experience!”

A Plague Tale Requiem 60fps patch 1.5 PS5 vs Xbox

“Launching with 30fps and 40fps quality modes, there was much wailing and anguish from console users hoping to experience the latest Plague Tale chapter at ‘full fat’ 60fps. It’s taken months, but Asobo Studio has delivered – albeit with a range of cutbacks and compromises. Also of interest is a fully unlocked 120Hz performance mode. Tom Morgan has all of the details.”

“The 60 FPS option entails lower graphical settings. PS5 and Xbox Series X players can thus choose default Resolution Mode settings to fully enjoy the graphical excellence of A Plague Tale: Requiem; or the Performance Mode that scales the graphical resolution down, instead enhancing the gameplay sequences with even smoother action at 60 FPS.”

Source : Focus Entertainment



