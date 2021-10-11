Atari VCS games console now lets you access Chrome and Google services

Proud owners of the Atari VCS Videogame Computer System might be pleased to know that Atari have announced the Atari VCS console now provides access to Chrome and Google’s Gmail, Calendar, Slides, Sheets, Docs, and Drive services. Enabling you to use the games console as a computer to access work, emails and more.

Google Chrome on the Atari VCS

“As the only video gaming system that features Chrome built-in, the Atari VCS delivers a unique experience for gamers, tinkerers, casual users, and PC enthusiasts alike. With the ability to work or play right from the couch, the Atari VCS videogame computer system is a true two-in-one device, offering some of the latest and greatest indie gaming options in the Atari Store, libraries of classic favorites via the Atari Vault, retro games, and Antstream Arcade, plus simple access to the most popular streaming services for television, movies, music, and cloud gaming.”

“The system’s compact chassis makes it an ideal choice as a powerful set-top mini PC and gaming device for the office, living room, bedroom, or anywhere else in the home. Without taking up prime media center real estate as a traditional desktop PC or laptop, the Atari console’ unassuming profile and sleek appearance compliment its constantly expanding range of utility. With new games and services releasing regularly—and now with the ability to check emails, catch up on social media, school, work, shopping, or your favorite content—the Atari VCS is a functional and fun addition to the home that can be utilized by everyone in the family.”

Source : Atari

