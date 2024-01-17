ASUSTOR Drivestor 2 and Drivestor 4 Pro Gen2 NAS storage solutions

ASUSTOR, a well-known name in the tech industry, has recently introduced two new network-attached storage (NAS) devices that are set to improve the way we store and access data. The Drivestor 2 Pro Gen2 and Drivestor 4 Pro Gen2 are designed to meet the growing demands for quick data retrieval and secure storage management. These devices represent a significant step forward in network storage technology, offering users a more powerful and flexible way to manage their data.

At the heart of the Drivestor Pro Gen2 series is a Quad-Core Realtek RTD1619B 1.7 GHz CPU, which is paired with 2 GB DDR4 RAM. This combination results in a 21% increase in performance compared to previous models. Users will notice the difference with faster read and write speeds, meaning less time waiting for files to transfer and more time being productive.

The new NAS devices come in two configurations: a 2-drive model and a 4-drive model. They are compatible with both 2.5″ and 3.5″ SATA HDDs or SSDs, giving users the flexibility to choose the storage that fits their needs. The Drivestor 2 Pro Gen2 can support up to 44 TB of storage, while the Drivestor 4 Pro Gen2 can handle up to 88 TB. This is complemented by a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port that ensures efficient networking. With SMB Multichannel support, users can enjoy read and write speeds of up to 287 MB/s and 293 MB/s, respectively, when using RAID 5 configurations. Additionally, the inclusion of USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports allows for more connectivity options and backup solutions.

Drivestor Pro Gen2 NAS

Data management and security are critical aspects of any storage solution, and the Drivestor Pro Gen2 series excels in these areas. The devices support the Btrfs file system, which provides advanced snapshot and restoration features. The latest ADM 4.2 operating system offers enhanced security and system management, including recommendations to prevent unauthorized access. Hardware-accelerated encryption is also available to protect data without compromising on performance.

ASUSTOR has designed these NAS devices with the user in mind. Tool-free drive caddies make it easy to install or replace drives without the need for additional tools. The series supports various RAID configurations, allowing users to tailor data redundancy to their specific requirements. Additional features like system migration, MyArchive, and Wake On WAN/LAN provide users with the flexibility and control they need, whether they are upgrading from an older model or accessing their NAS from a remote location.

When it comes to cost, ASUSTOR has positioned the Drivestor 2 Pro Gen2 at $269 and the Drivestor 4 Pro Gen2 at $339. These prices make the NAS devices an affordable option for both home users and small businesses, offering a balance between high performance and cost-effectiveness.

The ASUSTOR Drivestor Pro Gen2 series is a comprehensive storage solution that combines enhanced performance, robust security, and user-friendly features. Whether you are looking to upgrade your current NAS or setting up your first one, the Drivestor Pro Gen2 series is well-suited to meet a variety of storage needs. With these devices, ASUSTOR continues to provide innovative solutions that keep data safe and accessible.



