Asus Zenfone 10 gets unboxed

Asus Zenfone 10

Earlier we heard about the new Asus Zenfone 10 smartphone, the handset comes with the latest technology including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, and now we get to find out more details about the device in an unboxing and hands-on video from Tech Spurt.

The device features a 5.92-inch display which has a Ful HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 144HZ refresh rate, there is up to 16GB of RAM and a choice of storage options, let’s find out more details about the handset.

Zenfone 10 heralds a new era where compact means powerful, and small is the new big. It’s powered by the flagship Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, along with the latest LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 ROM technologies for the ultimate performance. But amazingly, battery life has been increased by almost 13%, with no change in battery capacity. Convenient Qi-compatible wireless charging has also been added

The camera system on Zenfone 10 has been seriously upgraded, incorporating the latest 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 2.0 and new algorithms for rock-steady videos. To usher in the next generation of mobile video, there’s also a new Adaptive EIS electronic image stabilization system, along with OZO Audio-powered 3D surround-sound recording capabilities. Selfie capabilities have also been massively enhanced, with a 32 MP front camera featuring an RGBW sensor and large 1.4 μm pixels for outstanding low-light image capture.

As we can see from the video the device comes with impressive specifications, it is now available to pre-order in the UK and you can find ut more details over at the Asus website.

