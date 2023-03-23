Asus ROG Phone 7 coming April 13th

We have been hearing rumors about the new Asus ROG Phone 7 for some time and now Asus has revealed that the handset will be made official at a press event on the 13th of April.

Asus will be holding a press event for their new gaming smartphone next month, the handset recently was spotted at TENAA and also received 3C certification.

At the event, ROG will unveil the groundbreaking ROG Phone 7 series, equipped with the latest Qualcomm flagship processor, revamped cooling system, and next-level immersive gaming experience. Combined with our smoothest ever gaming display, a monster battery, incredible gesture control and intelligent features, the new ROG Phone 7 series delivers the competitive edge that gamers need. This time, ROG Phone is not just about performance – its stylish and unique new design based on contrasting colors and materials sets it apart from the competition. With its futuristic design and enduring firepower, the ROG Phone 7 series once again pushes the limits of gaming. It’s the ultimate gaming phone, For Those Who Dare.

We previously heard that the new Asus ROG Phone 7 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and the device will get a range of other upgrades over the Asus ROG Phone 6. We will have full details on the handset when it is made official next month.

Source Asus





