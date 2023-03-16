Asus ROG Phone 7 spotted at TENAA

The new Asus ROG Phone 7 recently received its 3C certification and now the handset has been spotted at TENAA, which is the Chinese equivalent of the FCC.

The listing has revealed some more details about the handset, the device was listed with the model number AI2205_B and this listing has revealed that the handset will feature a 5,850 mAH battery, which is expected to be marketed as a 6,000 mAh battery, we previously heard that it would come with 65W fast charging.

The TENAA listing did not reveal any further information about the handset, what we know is that it will come with four rear cameras and a single front camera. The handset is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gnen 2 processor and up to 16GB of RAM.

The new Asus ROG Phone 7 will replace the ROG Phone 6, this handset featured a 6.78-inch AMOLED display which has a resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels, we are expecting a similar display for the new handset.

The ROG Phone 6 was powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and came with a choice of RAM and storage options, these include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As soon as we get some more details on the new ROG Phone 7, including a full list of specifications and also a launch date and pricing, we will let you know.

Source Gizmochina





