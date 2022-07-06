Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro gets reviewed (Video)

Yesterday the new Asus ROG Phone 6 smartphones were made official, there are two devices in the range, the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro and the Asus ROG Phone 6.

Now we get to find out more details about the top model, the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro in a new review video from Marques Brownlee.

﻿

The legend has evolved! The ROG Phone 6 Pro is the latest incarnation of world-beating gaming phone. It harnesses the brute gaming power of the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, with a new class leading GameCool 6 thermal system that lets you smash every barrier and break every limit, and a 165 Hz display for a revolutionary visual experience. For total control, there’s the AirTrigger 6 system and the Armoury Crate app, and for marathon gameplay, there’s a monster 6000 mAh1 battery. Dare to choose the mighty ROG Phone 6 Pro, and you will be rewarded with an experience that befits a true legend.

The upgraded GameCool 6 cooling system on the ROG Phone 6 Pro has an optimised thermal design that cools the CPU from every direction. With GameCool 6, three different approaches to cooling are used to improve stability for demanding games. Firstly, the Boron Nitride (BN) thermal compound on one side of the CPU reduces thermal throttling during short gaming sessions. Secondly, the enlarged vapour chamber and graphite sheets dissipate heat from the other side of the CPU more efficiently during mid-length gaming sessions. And finally, for long-term stability, the new AeroActive Cooler 6 incorporates an AI-powered active cooling system, using a Peltier cooling element that provides additional surface cooling with a fan positioned exactly over the location of the system-on-a-chip (SoC).

You can find out more information about the new Asus ROG Phone 6 range of smartphones over at the Asus website.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals