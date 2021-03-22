Asus ROG Phone 5 teardown (Video)

Last week we saw a durability test on the new Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone, the device is designed to be a high end gaming device.

In the video last week the handset did not pass the durability test, now we get to find out what is inside the handset in a new teardown video from JerryRigEverything.

It is interesting to see inside the handset and how it is put together, as we can see the design of the device inside has contributed to it not passing the durability test and making it easy to bend in the bend test.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with some high end specifications, the top model feature a Snapdragon 888 and 18GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

There is also a 6.78 incn AMLOED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide and a 5 megapiel macro camera. On the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

