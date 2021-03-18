Asus ROG Phone 5 gets durability tested (Video)

The new Asus ROG Phone 5 was launched recently, the handset is designed to be a high end gaming smartphone and it comes with high end specifications.

Now we get to find out how durable the new Asus ROG gaming smartphone is in a new video from JerryRigEverything. The handset is put through a display scratch and burn test and also a bend test, lets find out how it does.

As we can see from the video the handset passed the scratch test with scratches appearing at levels 6 and 7, in line with the majority of the smartphones available today.

The device showed now permanent damage with the burn test, unfortunately the device did not survive the bend test and ended up with permanent damage, so the Asus ROG Phone 5 did not pass the durability test.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

