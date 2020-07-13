Asus Rog Phone 3 expected to launch 23rd of July

We previously heard that the new Asus Rog Phone 3 would be launching on the 22nd of July and now it looks like the handset will launch on the 23rd of July, although it may still launch on the 22nd of July in some countries.

We previously hear that the new Asus ROG gaming phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and 16GB of RAM.

There will be a choice of different storage options on the handset and it will also feature a 6.59 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it will feature either a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate.

The new Asus Rog Phone 3 will apparently come with a range of high end cameras, we do not knbow the Selfie camera as yet. There will be three cameras on the rear of the handset, the main one will feature a 64 megapixel sensor.

We will have more information on the new Asus Rog Phone 3 when the handset is made official later this month.

Source MyFixGuide

