Asus Rog Phone 3 gaming smartphone launching 22nd of July

We already know many of the specifications on the new Asus Rog Phone 3 gaming smartphone and it looks like the handset is launching this month on the 22nd of July.

Asus has announced a press event for the handset for the 22nd of July, it will take place at 11 am New York time and 5PM European time.

We previously heard that the handset would come with a 6.59 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it will feature either a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate.

The device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it will come with 16GB of RAM, plus a choice of storage options.

There will be a number of high end cameras on the handset with one on the front and three on the back, the main rear camera will have a 64 megapixel sensor, we do not have any information on the other cameras as yet.

Source Asus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals