ASUS ROG multi monitor bezel free kits $110

If you are looking to combine multiple monitors ASUS has made available its ROG Bezel-Free Kits specifically designed for multi-monitor configurations although your screen diagonals will need to be smaller than 27 inches for the kit to function correctly. Once installed the kit provides a way of hiding any unsightly bezels that might break up your desktop. “The concept is simple. Thin lenses are placed along the seams where screens meet; they contain optical micro-structures that refract light, bending it inward to hide the bezels underneath. Click the buttons under the image above to see the effect in action” explains ASUS.

“The lenses are made from PMMA, a type of transparent thermoplastic that’s much more durable than glass. This material lets 90% of the light from the monitors shine through, making the picture under the lenses slight dimmer than the rest of the screens but less distracting than the opaque seams created when two bezels are pushed up against each other. Reducing the dimming requires glass lenses that are too fragile to be practical for mass production. Tailoring for individual models makes installation easy. Custom clips hold the monitors together at the top and bottom of each seam, which helps align them at the correct angle. The lens sits between them, reducing the kit to just three parts per seam.”

For more information on the unique ASUS ROG Bezel-Free Kit jump over to the ASUS ROG website.

Source: ASUS

