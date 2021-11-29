ASUS Republic of Gamers Rapture GT-AX6000 WiFi 6 router

The new ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 has been designed to provide gamers and home networks with a powerful 4x4 dual-band WiFi 6 router capable of providing speeds of up to 6000 Mbps—1148 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band and 4804 Mbps on the 5 GHz band. Offering owners a combination of 160 MHz channels, OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology, WiFi 6 provides up to 4X-greater network capacity and efficiency in traffic-dense environments, making it ideal for networks that require fast communication, says ASUS.

“The ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 is a dual-band WiFi 6 gaming router featuring the latest 2.0 GHz quad-core 64-bit CPU hardware upgrade that brings its power to the next level. It comes with dual 2.5G ports that support link aggregation and load balancing, giving users the flexibility to give massive bandwidth to connected devices. It also comes with triple-level game acceleration that boosts gaming traffic every step of the way, from the PC all the way to the game server. “

ASUS Republic of Gamers Rapture GT-AX6000 router features

High-Efficiency WiFi 6 – Ultrafast WiFi 6 dual-band router boosts speed up to 6000 Mbps, with 160 MHz channels for better efficiency and throughput.

Dual 2.5G Ports – Traffic via 2.5G ports has top priority; flexible WAN/LAN network port configurations.

Extreme Quad-Core CPU Power – High-performance 2.0 GHz quad-core 64-bit CPU takes computational capabilities to the next level.

Expanded coverage – The exclusive ASUS RangeBoost Plus improves signal range and overall coverage.

Triple-Level Game Acceleration – Accelerate game traffic every step of the way from device to game server.

“For flexible high-speed internet and network connections, the ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 has two 2.5 Gbps ports, one of which can be configured as either a WAN or a LAN port. WAN aggregation allows a 2.5 Gbps port to be combined with a 1 Gbps port to unlock up to 3.5 Gbps of WAN bandwidth, fast enough for even the latest ultra-high-speed ISPs. This massive internet bandwidth can be shared via WiFi 6 or the second 2.5 Gbps port in LAN mode. With LAN aggregation, users can bond two 1 Gbps LAN ports together to create a 2 Gbps LAN connection, which is great for supplying extra bandwidth to heavy-duty network devices such as a compatible NAS or desktop PC.”

Source : ASUS

