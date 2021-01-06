ASUS ProArt PA278CV 27 inch Professional 2560 x 1440 pixel monitor intorduced

ASUS has unveiled a new addition to the range of ASUS ProArt Displays announcing the imminent availability of its new ASUS ProArt PA278CV Professional Monitor. The monitor offers users a 27-inch, IPS, WQHD screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Together with 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, Color Accuracy ΔE < 2, Calman Verified, USB-C, DisplayPort Daisy-chaining, ProArt Preset, ProArt Palette and ergonomic stand.

“ProArt Display PA278CV is a 27-inch monitor designed to satisfy the needs of creative professionals, from photo and video editing to graphic design. ProArt Display PA278CV is factory calibrated and Calman Verified to deliver superb color accuracy (∆E < 2). It also provides industry-standard 100% sRGB / 100% Rec. 709 color space coverage. The integrated USB-C port supports data transfers, DisplayPort and also support 65W power delivery via one cable provides convenient solution and keep your desk area tidy. PA278CV makes it easy to achieve the exact look you desire quickly, easily and precisely.”

Features of the ASUS ProArt PA278CV Professional Monitor :

– 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) LED backlight display with IPS 178° wide viewing angle panel International color standard 100% sRGB and 100% Rec. 709 wide color gamut

– Calman Verified with factory calibrated for excellent Delta E < 2 color accuracy

– Extensive connectivity including DP over USB-C™ with 65W Power Delivery, DisplayPort, HDMI, USB hub

– 75Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync technology (48~75Hz) to animated content with fast action and eliminate screen tearing

– Daisy-chaining allows users to daisy chain up to four monitors for a multi-display workstation via DisplayPort

– Ergonomic design with +35° ~ -5° tilt, ±45° swivel, ±90° pivot and 150mm height adjustments for a comfortable viewing experience

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. For more information and specifications on the ASUS ProArt PA278CV, jump over to the official ASUS website by following the link below.

Source : ASUS

