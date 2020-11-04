ASUS has announced that their new EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 graphics cards will be available to purchase worldwide later this month during mid-November 2020, while the ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3070 will be available worldwide in late November 2020. The new graphics cards have been created thanks to a collaboration between ASUS and EK. The ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards are perfect for “seasoned veterans who want a reliable all-in-one bundle for their latest build and for newcomers looking for a smooth start towards building their first custom loop” says ASUS.

“Going the extra mile, the ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 Series are built using Auto-Extreme technology to solder components to the PCB with extreme precision. All cards feature an aluminium backplate to prevent PCB flex and a single-slot mounting bracket that is made with 304 stainless steel for better corrosion resistance. Water-block mounting is handled by ASUS during the manufacturing process, so each graphics card is ready right out of the box to deliver high performance and reliability to customers.”

ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3090

NVIDIA GeForce RTX CUDA cores: 10496

24 GB GDDR6X memory

Memory speed: 19.5 Gbps

PCIe interface: 4.0

1x native HDMI 2.1

3x native DisplayPort 1.4a

ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX CUDA cores: 5888

8 GB GDDR6 memory

Memory speed: 14 Gbps

PCIe interface: 4.0

1x native HDMI 2.1

3x native DisplayPort 1.4a

ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX CUDA cores: 8704

10 GB GDDR6X memory

Memory speed: 19 Gbps

PCIe interface: 4.0

1x native HDMI 2.1

3x native DisplayPort 1.4a

“EK has brought their legendary water cooling to the table with a block that features an efficient nickel-plated copper cold plate and EK’s split-flow cooling engine that is designed to keep key components cool, regardless of pump speed or flow configuration. The cast acrylic top reveals the coolant as it flows through the block, and an ARGB strip that spans the length of the card is Aura Sync-compatible for synchronizing with the rest of a build.”

These graphics cards empower water cooling enthusiasts and newcomers with the key to unlocking the next level of custom loop innovation, says ASUS.

Source : ASUS

